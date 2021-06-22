Crash blocks Youngstown intersection, sends at least 2 to hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least two people were hospitalized following a crash on Youngstown’s south side.

It happened on Cleveland Street and Oak Hill Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The intersection is blocked due to the crash, and drivers should avoid the area.

According to witnesses at the scene, the gray car ran a red light, hitting the other vehicle.

A woman and her child were taken to the hospital. Another person is waiting for an ambulance.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.