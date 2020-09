The accident is in Weathersfield Township

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Route 46 is blocked off in Trumbull County Tuesday morning.

It happened near Ohltown Girard Road in Weathersfield Township around 6:30 a.m.

A car hit a utility pole. First Energy is expected to be there around 9:30 a.m.

No one was hurt.