YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person went to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles in Youngstown.

The crash happened Monday morning at N. Belle Vista and Oakwood avenues.

A compact vehicle, pickup truck and van were involved in the crash.

Belle Vista was blocked, while Oakwood was down to one lane.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The Youngstown Police and Fire departments were called to the scene.