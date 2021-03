The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Avenue and Garfield Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A crash is blocking a portion of Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Avenue and Garfield Street.

A vehicle hit a utility pole.

All the air bags in the vehicle were deployed.

The pole crashed down onto the ground.

Utility crews are on the scene.

It is not clear yet if anyone was injured.

