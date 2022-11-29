AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person is dead and two others were injured, one critically, following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Tuesday, according to sources.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, firefighters and an ambulance were called to the scene on Interstate 80 westbound near the exit to Interstate 76. The crash blocked the roadway for almost two hours, but the area has since been cleared and traffic is moving again.

Traffic cameras on the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website showed two cars with heavy damage. One of those vehicles hit a guardrail and debris was scattered across the road.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.