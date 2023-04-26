BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Market Street is blocked after a crash that is blocking the intersection.

The crash happened this morning at Market Street and Meadowbrook Avenue. Market Street between Meadowbrook and Erskine is blocked, and debris from the crash is in the roadway.

Two vehicles were involved.

The Boardman Fire Department and an ambulance are at the scene. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Megan Lee contributed to this report.