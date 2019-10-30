Crash between pickup, tractor-trailer in Champion Twp. sends victims to hospital

The crash involved a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A driver, passenger and two children were taken to the hospital after a crash between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer in Champion Township.

It happened around 1 p.m. at US-422 at Anderson Anthony Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Brandon King, of Leavittsburg, was southbound on Anderson Anthony Road in a 2005 Dodge Ram truck when he failed to yield crossing over US-422.

The truck collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 59-year-old Joseph Bibbs, of Hermitage.

The tractor-trailer was carrying a 36,000-pound load.

King’s vehicle was t-boned and later struck a utility pole before coming to a final rest off the right side of the roadway.

King and two children were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in King’s vehicle, 21-year-old Hope Grabil, was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with serious injuries.

Bibbs was not injured, according to Highway Patrol.

Crews are working to clean up the area.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, 422 eastbound and westbound at Anderson Anthony Road is closed.

The detour is State Route 534 to State Route 82.

Drivers can expect delays and should avoid the area.