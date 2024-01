SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County have reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer was across the roadway, blocking traffic on Tuesday morning, but the area has since been cleared and traffic is again moving through the area.

No injuries were reported.

