YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are at the scene of a fatal crash on the Madison Avenue Expressway westbound lanes.

Traffic is being diverted off of the freeway onto Wirt Street.

According to detectives, there were two people in the vehicle. One of those people has died. The extent of the other person’s injuries is unknown.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash. A guardrail appears to be damaged.

WKBN is working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story.