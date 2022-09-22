AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 80 eastbound after a crash in Austintown.

It happened near Interstate 680.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

The Austintown Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol is at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

An ambulance was seen leaving the area and a vehicle was flipped over.

We have a crew at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.