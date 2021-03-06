1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Howland intersection

It happened at the intersection of Route 82 and Howland Wilson Road

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police confirmed that one person is dead after a crash on Route 82 and Howland Wilson Road in Howland.

Police also confirmed that the crash left three injured, though it is unknown the extent of their injuries.

A few vehicles are involved, and one is heavily damaged.

Traffic is backed up in the area. The road is blocked off in the area, and police and EMTs are at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

We have a reporter at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.