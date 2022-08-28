PETERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up for miles along a portion of the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near the Eastgate Toll Plaza between Unity Road and Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, according to the traffic monitoring website, OhGo.

According to members of the Springfield Fire Department at the scene, two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

At this time, the extent of any injuries is unknown.

Our reporter is there but was unable to get through traffic to the crash scene. Drivers were getting out of their vehicles as traffic was at a standstill around 12:30 p.m.

Around 1:30 p.m., traffic began moving again.

