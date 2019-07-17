Crashes involving semi, 4 cars shut down part of I-80 in Liberty

Two of the drivers involved are facing charges

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two crashes involving a total of five vehicles shut down part of Interstate 80 in Liberty Township Wednesday afternoon.

They happened shortly before 4 p.m. on I-80 eastbound just east of State Route 193 near Logan Way.

The first crash involved a semi and a Chevy Cruze.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of the Cruze tried to slow in traffic and began to slide, going off the left side of the road and into the median.

Highway Patrol said the semi driver also tried to slow down. He went off the right side of the road, jack-knifed and hit a guardrail.

The second crash involved a Chevy Equinox, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Avalon.

Highway Patrol said the Equinox and Highlander slowed down to avoid hitting the semi from the first crash.

Troopers said the driver of the Avalon hit the Highlander, which hit the Equinox.

The drivers of those three cars were all hurt, but not seriously. The driver of the Cruze and semi driver were not hurt.

I-80 eastbound was completely closed in the area for about a half-hour, then only one lane was open for a few hours.

Everything was cleared up and back open around 8 p.m.

The semi driver, 51-year-old Nikolay Pashkevich, of Utica, New York, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.

The driver of the Avalon, 35-year-old Khalid Alshammari, of Cuyahoga Falls, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show only one semi was involved, not two.