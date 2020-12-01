Crash along Route 82 in Trumbull County slowed traffic Tuesday

It happened in Vienna on the bridge over Route 193

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There was an accident on Route 82 in Trumbull County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in Vienna on the bridge over Route 193.

One lane remained open as crews cleaned up the crash.

