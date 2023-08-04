BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are teaming up with Bazetta Police Officers to make sure children are equipped to start the new school year.

The agencies are hosting a “Cram the Cruiser” event on Saturday at the Walmart in Bazetta.

They’ll be collecting school supplies outside the store in an effort to make sure children have the necessary tools to do well in school.

“This fundraiser is to get donations for school supplies for the upcoming school year for children that are in need of those, so it’s a great time to donate as the school year is right around the corner,” said Lt. Daniel Morrison with OSHP.

The Cram the Cruiser event will run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Saturday.

Watch video in the player above for coverage of the event in 2017.