Cows dead in tractor-trailer rollover crash in Trumbull County

A truck was transporting 38 cows when the driver veered off Kinsman Road and into a ditch

GREENE TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned in Trumbull County late Monday night.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a truck was transporting 38 cows through Greene Township when the driver veered off Kinsman Road and into a ditch. The crash happened just after 9 p.m.

Eight cows were killed in the rollover crash. The driver was not hurt, but was cited for failure to control.

Kinsman Road was closed for a few hours overnight as the dead cows were removed with backhoes.