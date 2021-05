It will be at the facility on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will be hosting a vaccine clinic Tuesday.

It’s partnering with the city and Mercy Health for the clinic. It will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the facility on Gypsy Lane.

Those 12 years old and over who have an appointment can get the Pfizer shot.

Anyone 17 years old and under needs to have a parent’s or legal guardian’s consent.