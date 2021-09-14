COVID expected to compound seasonal viruses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 isn’t the only virus people need to protect themselves against.

As we approach cold and flu season, doctors say it is important to be cautious about those viruses. According to health officials, with COVID-19 still present, it can make these viruses much worst.

Dr. Kravec from Mercy Health said it all comes down to basic health and safety steps. He said there are some measures to keep in mind as these viruses are fast approaching.

“We should wash our hands, we should use hand sanitizer whenever we are exposed to any sort of surfaces or other situations. Stay home when we are sick, get our vaccines, not only the COVID vaccine but the flu vaccine as well,” Kravec said.

Kravec believes that those measures will keep people healthy and safe from all viruses that may come our way.