COVID booster clinic in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A COVID-19 booster clinic is happening in Mahoning County Friday.

It’s happening until 4 p.m. at the Austintown Senior Center on Westchester Drive.

These are by appointment only. If you’re getting the booster you’re asked to bring your ID and COVID-19 vaccination card. Attendees must have had their second dose of Pfizer at least 6 months ago.

Here are the people who are eligible to get the booster in Ohio:

People 65 older, or anyone living in a long term care setting.

Those over 18 with underlying health conditions –

Or at high risk of exposure to the virus.

Individuals interested in starting their Moderna or Pfizer initial series can call 330-270-2855.