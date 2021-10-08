COVID booster clinic in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A COVID-19 booster clinic is happening in Mahoning County Friday.
It’s happening until 4 p.m. at the Austintown Senior Center on Westchester Drive.
These are by appointment only. If you’re getting the booster you’re asked to bring your ID and COVID-19 vaccination card. Attendees must have had their second dose of Pfizer at least 6 months ago.
Here are the people who are eligible to get the booster in Ohio:
- People 65 older, or anyone living in a long term care setting.
- Those over 18 with underlying health conditions –
- Or at high risk of exposure to the virus.
Individuals interested in starting their Moderna or Pfizer initial series can call 330-270-2855.