CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We have all experienced the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways, but the public health crisis seen through the eyes of a Canfield art student has won her a gold medal.

Sophia Cianciola was awarded the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards National Gold Medal.

A national ceremony celebrating her work and others will take place in June at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Student works were honored for excellence in originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. The judges for the competition included some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts.

Less than 2,000 works received a National Medal, which places Cianciola’s work within the top 1% of all submissions nationwide.

Her work will also be published in Alliance’s Online Galleries at artandwriting.org in June.