COVID antibody treatment: Who qualifies?

(WKBN) — More and more hospitals are starting to offer the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

It’s typically given through an IV or injection.

An infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic said if someone is exposed to the virus, the antibodies can block the person from actually having the infection.

If someone has already gotten sick, it helps prevent COVID-19 from spreading, as long as they are treated early enough.

But only certain people quality.

Adults and children over the age of 12 who had a mild to moderate case of COVID-19 and a higher risk for progressing to more severe symptoms.

Anyone who is 65 or older with certain chronic medical conditions also qualifies.

Although it’s an affective form of treatment, doctors say it’s not a replacement for the vaccine.

“Vaccines make your own body develop immunity and it’s not just antibodies. It affects your t-cells. There’s multiple ways it actually stimulates your body to develop immunity, which is way more lasting,” said Cleveland Clinic doctor Adam Bhimraj.

All of the monoclonal antibody therapies were given emergency use authorization last year. That’s why not everyone is eligible for the treatment.