COVID-19 vs. the flu: What’s the difference?

(WYTV) – As we head into fall, this is normally when we’d start to talk about the flu season, but with the added concern of COVID-19, how should you prepare for that?

The flu has been a common comparison to COVID-19. They both have many of the same symptoms, like fever, cough and muscle aches, says Dr. Mike Sevilla of the Family Practice Center of Salem.

Those symptoms sound very similar to COVID-19, so how are you going to know the differences if you catch one?

“Coming into flu season, it’s really hard for people to tell whether they have COVID or do they have the flu,” Sevilla said.

Sevilla suggests checking with your doctor, and it’s important to know, you could catch both diseases.

“Obviously, if people get more of those types of illnesses, there are going to be more severe symptoms. You’re going to feel more sick, and they have to get checked out by their doctor,” Sevilla said.

He also says he believes COVID-19 is more contagious than the flu, and the flu can affect people differently, like the coronavirus.

“Anybody with preexisting conditions, there can be more risks to have complications if they get either one of these, or unfortunately, if they get both of them,” Sevilla said.

So, what can you do to protect yourself?

Sevilla says basically the same things we’ve all done since March.

“When people do the hand washing, wearing a mask and staying distant, in addition to flattening the curve for COVID, influenza cases also decreased in the spring time,” Sevilla said.

The CDC says it’s expecting to roll out almost 200 million flu vaccines this year.

“I think there is going to be a high demand for flu shots this year because people want to be protected from that because we don’t have a vaccine for coronavirus. So, people want to be as protected as possible, especially those high risk groups,” Sevilla said.

Sevilla says you can get sick from the flu one to four days after being exposed, compared to two to 14 days for COVID-19.

Other doctors in the Valley are also encouraging everyone to go and get your flu shots while you can.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Dee Banks says that pharmacies in the Valley are already stocked up with flu vaccines, but in the meantime, still stick to the CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

“We encourage individuals that feel like they’re sick, that have a fever, that may have upper respiratory tract infections, it’s not a time to be near a lot of people. This might be the time that you want to stay home for work,” Banks said.

Banks says this year we may have a lower amount of flu cases than seen in previous years, if we keep up with social distancing, washing our hands continuously and wearing our masks.