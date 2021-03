Gov. Mike DeWine said anyone 16 and older could take advantage of unclaimed appointments

(WKBN) – Starting Monday, anyone 16 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.

Some may have already gotten their shot last week.

During a visit to Youngstown, Gov. Mike DeWine said anyone 16 and older could take advantage of unclaimed appointments.

The Ohio Department of Health has an online tool for people to check eligibility and book an appointment.