COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be free COVID-19 vaccinations offered at the Canfield Fair this week and into the weekend.

In an effort to remind the public of precautions in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, Mahoning County Public Health advises:

  • Stay home if you feel unwell.
  • Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when in settings that are indoors or around other large groups outdoors.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

The Mahoning County Public Health Nursing Division will also be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at the Canfield Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The vaccination clinic will be located at the Colonial Inn Building.

To make an appointment, visit the Mahoning Health website. They also accept walk-ins.

