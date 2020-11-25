COVID-19 test site in Cortland plaza causing parking issue for nearby businesses

The manager of Supercuts believes people are leaving when they see the crowded parking lot

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The coronavirus case crunch is causing a parking problem in Cortland.

“It’s been a very big challenge,” said Anastasia Peyatt, manager of Supercuts.

A small plaza on South High Street is seeing traffic trouble. It has a COVID-19 test site that is getting an overwhelming response.

Peyatt says her business totals for the month are down 50% since most of her business is walk-in. She believes people are leaving when they see the crowded parking lot.

“I had one lady that had to walk in the snow last week all the way from the other side back corner of the parking lot with her walker all the way to our door,” Peyatt said.

The plaza also has an O’Reilly Auto Parts and Little Caesar’s Pizza. But, it’s the QUICKmed Urgent Care that is getting the most business as people rush to get tested.

“Sometimes they come in before this place even opens next door, and those nurses are trying their best, they really are, but some people just don’t care,” Peyatt said.

The lot gets overcrowded when drivers park in unmarked spaces.

QUICKmed has signs suggesting drivers pull into a marked space.

The other businesses have put up signs marking spots exclusively for them and they’d like a little more cooperation from QUICKmed to finding a solution.

“I would like to see appointments be taken to be courteous to the other businesses in this plaza. Poor Little Caesar’s can’t get any business in,” Peyatt said.

Peyatt says Little Caesar’s has talked about being closed for lunch and not opening until 3 p.m.

QUICKmed Urgent Care declined to comment for this story.