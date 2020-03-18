COVID-19 special coverage Wednesday online, app, and your TV

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As we navigate through the information that is coming out locally, at the state level and from Washington, 33 WYTV is committed to bringing you the most up to date information in the fastest way possible.

Today, Wednesday, March 18, you will have several opportunities to watch special programming about the coronavirus on 33 WYTV, our mobile app and website and through our sister station WKBN, to stay informed on breaking developments.

ABC will air “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” at 1 p.m. on our sister station WYTV. During that time, we will air a local tie-in with ABC’s coverage beginning at 1:25 p.m. At that time, we will speak to you, our viewers, directly.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will give his daily update on COVID-19 in the state. That will air live on WKBN and we will stream it on the free WKBN mobile app and website. We will learn the exact time of that update this morning and will post that time here. Typically, those updates are between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

At 7 p.m., both WKBN and WYTV will join our Nexstar stations in the state to bring you “Coronavirus in Ohio.” The live broadcast will air on our sister station WYTV and will be streamed on our mobile apps and websites.

“Coronavirus in Ohio” is a very special opportunity for you to speak with public officials, including Governor Mike DeWine and Health Director Amy Acton, about this crisis. Send your questions, either written or as a video, to coronavirus@wcmh.com.

We will have full coverage of all these events posted on the WKBN and WYTV free mobile apps and websites. All of our coronavirus coverage can be found on our website by clicking this link.