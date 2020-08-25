COVID-19 relief money approved for Canfield, Poland, Boardman communities

The money will support the work of first responders and other services during the pandemic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Controlling Board approved COVID-19 relief funding for some communities in the 59th Ohio House District Tuesday.

It’s part of $175 million grant being distributed to local governments across Ohio that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The following areas in the 59th Ohio House District will receive money:

Boardman Township – $251,297

Canfield City – $35,413

Canfield Township – $19,298

Poland Township – $17,143

The money will support the work of first responders and other services during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has left our local governments financially struggling to make ends meet,” Representative Al Cutrona said. “This critical relief will significantly help them bounce back from the challenges they have faced when it comes to supporting our communities.”

During the meeting, the controlling board approved $31 million to help the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services with child care support.

It also approved $97.5 million to expand COVID-19 testing efforts across the state.

Cutrona said Tuesday’s approval will provide millions in total for Mahoning County.