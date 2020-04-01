COVID-19 outbreak brings sanitation services into high demand

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – More people are concerned about spreading germs because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which means that there’s a higher demand for commercial and residential sanitation services.

According to Andrew Dobson, owner of Servpro of East Mahoning County, they have seen a huge rise in their proactive sanitizing services and reactive biohazard remediation services.

He said it’s something the company has always offered, but it has increased since this pandemic started.

“We go in there with an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant and we usually apply them with an ultra low volume fogger or mister to get an even disbursement and get at least 10 minutes of dwell time to reduce the amount of viruses and bacteria,” said Dobson.

Dobson said it’s been a challenge to keep up with the demand, but they’re doing all they can to do their part in bringing peace of mind to the community.