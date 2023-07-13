YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bout with COVID-19 last year forced Youngstown’s Christina Sabo to change careers, from working with animals to something at home and less strenuous. What she came up with was urban farming, growing microgreens inside her house.

Sabo’s “farm” is in the front room of her 93-year-old house on South Portland Avenue on Youngstown’s lower West Side.

“This is my grow rack. So I’m able to grow, right now, I have six varieties growing. So four varieties of vegetables and two varieties of herbs,” she said.

Sabo started The Green Roof Urban Farm last September after dealing with COVID-19.

“It’s a little bit of a sad story. I’m actually suffering from long COVID,” she said.

So because of work restrictions, Sabo gave up her career as a dog trainer and started growing microgreens in her house.

“I wanted to adapt to something and the only other dream I had besides working with dogs was plants,” she said.

The process is simple: plant the seeds in soil and add water and light.

Sabo plants on Mondays. Then 10 days later on Thursdays, she sits at a table with scissors and harvests the plants.

She started selling the microgreens in May at $6 a package. She has invested $2,000 — not much for a new business.

“Well, that’s the beauty of urban farming. You don’t need a lot of resources. I literally just need seeds, dirt, trays, a rack and light, and water, technically,” she said.

So far, in two and a half months, Sabo has made $550.

“I mean, Facebook has been lovely — a good way to connect with the community. Then I’ve been going to local farmers markets,” she said.

The Green Roof Urban Farm harvests four to eight trays a week, which is not a lot. Sabo knows if she gets bigger, she will need extra space outside her house.

“I would even be happy with 50 trays a week, but I couldn’t see myself going more over 100 trays a week,” she said.

Interested in trying some microgreens from The Green Roof Urban Farm? Sabo will be selling them on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northside Market on Elm Street.