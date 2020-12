Some cell pods have been reconfigured into quarantine units

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday, we reported that 16 inmates and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Columbiana County Jail. Now, those numbers have more than doubled.

According to the Morning Journal, there are now 40 inmates and five staff members testing positive.

Some cell pods have been reconfigured into quarantine units. All other inmates are being kept in lockdown as a precaution.

Before Monday, the Columbiana County Jail had no cases.