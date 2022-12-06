WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises is helping out kids in need again this holiday.

On Tuesday, the company gave $15,000 to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program. The Marines also got a toy display worth $1,000.

To both the Marines and Covelli Enterprises, the drive is a big way to help children have a happy holiday each year.

“Definitely Christmas hope… You know, give a toy to every kid or bring joy to every kid this season,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Xochicale, U.S. Marine Corps.

“Kids who are underprivileged, it’s just… It’s exciting, and it’s exciting for us to be able to give this to the community,” said Colleen Rose, Panera general manager.

The check presentation took place at the Panera on Elm Road in Warren.

Covelli Enterprises has contributed to Toys for Tots for nearly four decades.

You can also donate monetarily at a Toys for Tots location including the Elm Road Panera or through Toys for Tots’ website.