Covelli Centre loses power just before Phantoms game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday night, a scheduled power outage in Youngstown left much of downtown without power.

Traffic lights were down for a little over an hour. Part of the outage though, does appear to be unplanned.

A First Energy spokesperson says that customers were notified last week of the outage and that they were making repairs on their underground system.

What doesn’t appear to be a part of their scheduled outage is the Covelli Centre. It had a Phantoms game planned for Sunday afternoon that was delayed.

Some fans had already begun to arrive and were in their seats when the power went. We’re told backup generators kicked on within a few minutes.

We received this statement from a Covelli Centre spokesperson:

“At approximately 3:05 p.m. the Covelli Centre experienced a power outage. Power was restored at approximately 4:20 p.m. The Youngstown Phantoms game was delayed by one hour.”

The Phantoms game started at 5. We have reached out to First Energy to learn more about what caused the Covelli Centre to lose power. They told us they are looking into it.