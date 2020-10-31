Covelli Centre hosting drive-thru Trick or Treating event

The event that runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People around the Valley are getting creative with Trick or Treating this year.

Some people in the Valley are making sure everyone can be included in the fun.

The Covelli Centre is holding a Trick or Treating event that runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The city of Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation and Health departments and the ICU Block Watch organized the event.

There will be 32 vendors passing out candy.

“Expect for your kids to go home with a lot of candy!” said one of the event’s organizers, Victoria Allen.

Those attending are encouraged to arrive early and wear a costume.