WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Families had a busy summer. Now it’s time to think about children going back to school.

Warren will have 4,600 students return to class Monday across the district. Wednesday, many of them got together in Courthouse Square. The school district wanted teachers and principals to meet students and get acquainted in a fun fashion before the first day of classes.

There was food, games, and a whole bunch of information. The vibe was to let everyone know that school is ready to start in a positive manner.

“If a parent has a question or students have a question, some of the anticipation of going to school can be reduced,” said Superintendent Steve Chiaro. “I think this provides us the opportunity to break down some of those barriers and engage with our school community.”

Warren City Schools have five buildings. Teachers return starting Thursday.