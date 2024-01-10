LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The case of a former Trumbull Correctional Institution (TCI) inmate is free to move forward after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected a request by Ohio Attorney General David Yost to dismiss the case.

Inmate Donny Berry, who is serving a life sentence for murder out of Defiance County, filed a complaint in September with the high court claiming his right to public information was violated by TCI.

Berry said from Aug. 4 through Aug. 29, he sought access to several public records from TCI but was denied. Some of those requests included “a current bank statement” for the entertainment fund, recreation music room schedule, approved vendors, laundry schedule, grievance procedures, commissary schedule, safe cell inspection form, food menu, open office hours schedule, body camera footage from a corrections officer, and other forms, lists and documents. In all, there were 17 requests.

Berry wants the requested records and for the court to award him the cost of postage, copies and statutory damages for each claim he has submitted.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost filed a motion to dismiss the case in October saying that Berry has “not made a valid public records request” and that “simply put, not one of Realtors (Berry) 17 purported public records requests were delivered to the proper records custodian.” He added that some of the records Berry requested did not exist.

The court denied Yost’s motion but did not list a reason why. It ordered TCI to file a response to Berry’s complaint within 14 days.

Berry has since been moved to Allen Correctional Institution.