Court records identify woman killed in Hubbard Twp. murder

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $1 million for the man accused of killing a woman in Hubbard Township.

Devonte Douglas, 25, appeared in court for his arraignment on a murder charge with a firearm specification.

Court records identify the victim as Adreionna Hasley-Crockett, who was found in the 2800 block of Lewis Seifert Rd. on Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police received a 911 call, which directed them to the location.

Police said Thursday that the victim had been shot twice.

They also found another woman there who was OK.

Within two hours, Douglas showed up at the Youngstown Police Department and ended up being detained. A couple of police officers were sent to Youngstown to question Douglas about his connection to this case.

Ohio BCI and the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force are assisting with the investigation.