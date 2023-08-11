WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man convicted of firing shots at police last year had his appeal denied this week by the 11th District Court of Appeals.

The appeals court denied the appeals of Mehki Walker, 23, who was sentenced October 28 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to 36 to 40 years in prison October 28 after a jury convicted him on two counts of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer a seven-year firearm specification for discharging a firearm at a peace officer.

Walker was arrested in November 2020 following a shooting a month earlier at a police cruiser that tried to pull him over after a car he was in ran a stop sign at Bennett Avenue and Northwest Boulevard NW.

Walker listed six claims of error during the trial, including one that the jury pool was tainted because a prospective juror said they knew Walker’s family and a seated juror said they lived where the shooting happened.

The appeals court said that Walker could not show that the jurors weren’t impartial and he had no evidence of any harm.

Walker also said there was insufficient evidence to convict him and his trial counsel was ineffective.

The court said that there was plenty of evidence to sustain and that his counsel did a good job of representing him.

The three judges that heard the case are appellate judges John J. Eklund, Matthew Lynch, and Eugene A. Lucci.