EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a dream for a Calcutta couple is becoming a reality. Kevin and Melissa Kerr are slowly rehabbing an old bar and jewelry store into a winery.

The dream started last year after visiting some wineries. Soon, they’ll call their spot on East 112th Street a dream come true.

“My wife and I traveled to a couple wineries and just loved it. It’s been a dream of hers since growing up to have her own business, and why not a winery? Something we love to do — go travel, see different places — and why not downtown East Liverpool?” Kevin said.

The plan is to have M&K Winery up and running this fall, complete with a patio as well.

Kerr said they chose East Liverpool because of the good real estate, architecture and the people.