WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man said he was run over by a car, and a woman was beaten inside a bar in Warren Sunday.

Officers were called about 12:30 a.m. to a pub on Parkman Road NW on reports of a fight with injuries. When officers arrived, a worker said she had just finished cleaning blood up from the floor, the report stated.

A man there said that he tried to stop a suspect who beat another woman inside the bar from leaving when she hit him with her car, throwing the man over the hood, according to the police report. The man had a cut on his elbow and minor road rash, police said.

A woman inside the bar had a black eye and a cut on her forehead, the report stated. She said that tried to intervene between the suspect and another person when she was beaten.

Surveillance video showed a woman attacking the victim and punching her several times, according to the police report. Surveillance video was not immediately available of the incident that happened in the parking lot.

Police believe the suspect was involved in another call for service earlier in the evening and are investigating the incident.