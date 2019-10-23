Couple helps save choking woman’s life at Austintown restaurant

Alicia Kent is a cardiovascular intensive care nurse and her husband Steve is a Poland Township policeman

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A husband and wife are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was having a heart attack after together, they administered chest compressions on the floor of an Austintown restaurant.

Tuesday night at El Cowboy Mexican restaurant, Steve and Alicia Kent recounted what happened Sunday afternoon in and around a booth along the wall.

Alicia said it was a group effort to move everything out of the way to help the woman.

Steve Kent is running for Austintown trustee and a fundraiser was being held at El Cowboy.

Cara Loibl was a waitress working that day.

“I walked past to a lady who seemed like she was choking and her husband was freaking out and he didn’t really know what to do,” Loibl said.

Someone told Alicia what was happening. She’s a cardiovascular intensive care nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Steve, a Poland Township policeman, followed her.

The couple started with the Heimlich maneuver, then laid the woman on the floor.

“Nothing came out of her mouth, so she was unresponsive. She didn’t have a pulse, so we started CPR at that time,” Steve said.

“The adrenaline’s running and you get winded, and we did. We alternated chest compressions,” Alicia said.

At one point, Steve was compressing a little too hard, so Alicia told him to take it easy.

“He’s a pretty muscular guy and I didn’t want him to break too many ribs,” she said.

About 10 minutes later, paramedics arrived and took over, but Steve and Alicia are positive they saved the woman’s life.

“110%. 110%. If we weren’t there I couldn’t tell you what would have happened,” Steve said.

“I knew we were doing the right thing because doing something is better than nothing,” Alicia said.

“But if it wasn’t for them to be here at the time that they were, then I don’t know what would have happened,” Loibl said.

“I mean, we both help people in our careers but I never would have thought working side by side next to her would create that much… It was amazing,” Steve said.

When asked if she felt like she saved someone’s life, Alicia fought back tears and simply answered, “Yeah.”

Since Alicia is a nurse at St. E’s, she has visited with the woman. Alicia says the woman is doing well and was resting comfortably.