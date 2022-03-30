MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) — A deceased dog had been wrapped in a garbage bag and dumped in Trumbull County. Now the only homeowner on the street wants to know what happened to the animal and why it was left there.

Only a garbage bag remains of what was a disturbing discovery for a Mesopotamia woman and her boyfriend this weekend.

“It was very upsetting. It still is,” said Lori Kyle.

Kyle said her boyfriend went to go pick up coffee creamer Saturday morning when he spotted something on the side of Noble Lane that wasn’t there the night before.

“There was a big, long package — probably four and a half, five foot long — with black trash bags under the black was white we didn’t know that we didn’t want to touch it cuz we didn’t know what it was so I called the Sheriff,” said Kyle.

When deputies arrived they cut open the garbage bags and found a large dead dog, believed to be a brindle Mastiff, wrapped in blankets and covered in blood.

“You know I have dogs, and it was pretty upsetting to find something like this on the side of the road,” said Kyle. “It’s heartbreaking that anybody would do such a thing. I just can’t see any reason for it unless you were trying to hide something.”

Deputies scanned the dog for a microchip, but no chip was found.

The Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office took custody of the animal to give it a proper burial.

“It just makes you wonder, you know, what happened? What did happen to the poor thing to get dumped off like this?” said Kyle.