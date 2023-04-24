YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people wanted in an animal abuse case out of Campbell were arrested in Youngstown on a warrant for not showing up to serve their sentence.

Shawn and Cortney Kline were arrested Monday in Youngstown. Campbell police met Youngstown officers at Wilson Avenue and Center Street to take the two into custody.

The couple entered guilty pleas in January in Campbell Court over the treatment of their pet pot-belly pig named Oreo. They were each given 30-day jail sentences and were allowed to self-report to jail but neither did that so arrest warrants were issued, according to police.

Oreo remains in the care of an animal sanctuary in Portage County.