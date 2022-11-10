KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning.

Dennis and Erica Williams were arraigned in Trumbull County Eastern District Court.

Bond was set at $25,000 each.

The couple was arrested Wednesday after deputies say their daughter was dunked underwater as punishment.

“Physical discipline just doesn’t work. There’s no support in the research that physical discipline works with kids in general. It might stop a behavior temporarily; it doesn’t change a behavior,” said Tim Schaffner of Trumbull County Children Services.

“We’re not a third-world country, and it’s just unacceptable for someone to treat a child this way,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

Officials say their two daughters were adopted from a different county.

The children have since been placed with a friend’s family.

A judge ordered as a condition of bond the Williams not have any contact with the victim or other minor children.

They’re due back in court Nov. 17.