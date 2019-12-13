Couple accused of injuring officer in Vienna porch pirate theft identified

Collins and Sheely were tracked down Thursday and arrested

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people accused of trying to steal Amazon packages off of a porch in Vienna and injuring a township officer will go before a judge Friday in Girard Court.

Richard Sheely, 36, of Niles, and Amanda Collins, 30, of Mercer, are charged in the incident. The couple is facing several charges.

Sheely is charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, vehicular assault and receiving stolen property.

Collins is charged with receiving stolen property and complicity.

According to police, Sergeant Scott Pringle was off-duty Wednesday when he tried to stop Collins and Sheely from taking packages from a porch in the township.

He stopped the theft, but not before Sheely threw a punch at him, according to police.

Pringle tried to stop the couple from taking off but he lost his grip on the couple’s car and fell, injuring his knee.

Pringle said the couple tried to back over him in their car, but he was able to move out of the way and get the car’s license plate number.

Collins and Sheely were tracked down Thursday and arrested.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. in Girard Municipal Court.