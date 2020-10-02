County workers may fill poll worker roll in Mahoning County, with a bonus

Commissioners say those county employees who volunteer will be paid their normal wages and a bonus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Commissioners think they may have found some extra poll workers for Election Day next month – their own county employees.

Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday encouraging county workers to sign-up to work the polls.

Boards of Elections around the state have struggled to come up with enough people out of concerns from the coronavirus.

Commissioners say those county employees who volunteer will be paid their normal wages but will also get, as a bonus, what the Board of Elections would pay poll workers,

“You’re not going to take a vacation to make $8 an hour or $5 an hour or whatever it works out to be because you’re going to the polls at 6 in the morning, working until 7:30 at night. So, the impetus is a stop-gap procedure and to provide an incentive,” said Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler.

Elections directors have said they think they will have enough people to handle all of the precincts in the county, but commissioners say they hope the extra incentive will ensure that they do.