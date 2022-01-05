County-wide vaccine clinics set for Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Several organizations have come together to offer county-wide COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Mercer County.

The clinics are being held on various dates in January beginning Friday, Jan. 7.

The clinics are hosted by the Mercer County Vaccine Equity Team, which consists of The Primary Health Network, Buhl Regional Health Foundation and Walberg Family Pharmacies.

First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are being offered at the clinics. Dates and times for the clinics are listed below:

Fri. Jan. 7 – Passavant Center, Thiel College, 38 Packard Ave., Greenville, Pa. The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 12 – Sandy Lake Borough Building, 3721 Main Street, Sandy Lake. The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 17 – Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Rd., Farrell. The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 26 – Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State Street, Hermitage. The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vaccines are free. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but walk-ins will be accommodated. You can register online at walbergfamilypharmacies.com or call 724-977-3231.