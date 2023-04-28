YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ahead of the Alice Cooper concert at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown Saturday, Mahoning County Commissioners will designate the day as Alice Cooper Day with an event.

Commissioners will present Cooper with a proclamation prior to the should-out show.

The proclamation is in honor of Cooper’s musical history “rocking the Youngstown area” since the start of his career more than 50 years ago.

Y-103 personalities will present Cooper with a trash can that was custom-painted by Keith Sturgeon, whose work is collected by celebrities in the auto customizing world, including Jay Leno.

Y-103 afternoon host Feast Freddie interviewed Cooper in the past and explained his popularity in “gritty industrial towns” like Youngstown is that the Midwest is the hard rock capital.

“All around the mid-section of America, the audience wants hard rock,” Cooper said. “They don’t put up with, ‘Gosh, I hope you like us.’ They want to be shaken.”

First News is set to interview Cooper on Saturday.