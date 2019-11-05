County sheriff’s office investigating New Middletown police chief

Sheriff Jerry Greene would not say what the investigation into Chief Vince D'Egidio is about

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New Middletown administrators have requested the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office investigate the village’s police chief.

Sheriff Jerry Greene would not say what the investigation into Chief Vince D’Egidio is about.

Greene said they’ve already started the investigation.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said its Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to help with the investigation into D’Egidio.

We contacted New Middletown Mayor Harry Kale, who had no comment.

We also tried contacting D’Egidio, who was not available for comment.