YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Special recognition was paid Thursday for a long-time Mahoning County worker.

County commissioners took time to honor Bob Lydle who’s been with the county planning commission for more than 50 years, currently as chairman.

For his part, Lydle gave all the credit to his coworkers.

“Working in the office we’ve got a flood plain director and we got our director, and I’ll tell you what, they do all the work. I get to take credit for it, without a doubt, they’re the ones that should be really appreciated more than me,” Lydle said.

Commissioners presented Lydle with a proclamation honoring his decades of service to the community…