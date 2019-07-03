County, labor leaders unite to encourage use of local workers for TJX project

TJX has said it's committed to doing everything it can to use local workers in construction of the Lordstown warehouse

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local leaders said they want TJX to hire as many workers from the area as possible to help build the Lordstown warehouse.

County commissioners hosted a round table discussion with labor leaders and other elected officials Wednesday morning.

The focus was using the local workforce, and strategies and solutions.

Some building trades unions have been worried they would be shut out of the construction work on the project.

“We’re just trying to hammer home in a united effort that we want to make sure that our people that are living here are put to work,” said Commissioner Dan Polivka.

“Moving forward, we definitely need to protect ourselves, as far as the community, to make sure that our projects are done properly and use local labor,” said Tony Dely, with Ironworkers Local 207.

TJX officials weren’t at the meeting but State Senator Sean O’Brien said he’s been in contact with them. He said the company is committed to doing everything it can to use local workers.